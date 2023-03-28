Ask the Expert
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in

Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of Claudarius Caesar, turned herself in to police on Monday, APD confirmed.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of two suspects in a deadly Albany shooting has turned herself in, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of Claudarius Caesar, turned herself in to police on Monday, APD confirmed.

Police are currently still searching for the second suspect in the shooting death, Michael Jerome Jackson.

Photo of Michael Jerome Jackson
Photo of Michael Jerome Jackson(Source: Albany Police Department)

Haynes was also charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

If anyone has additional information on Jackson’s whereabouts or the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or an Albany investigator at (229) 431-2100.

