Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend

Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) patrol arrested a wanted suspect on March 25 at around 7:50 p.m.

Ricky Copeland, 24, was approached by a VPD patrol officer while in a drive-thru line at a restaurant in the 3100 block of Inner Perimeter Road. According to police, the officer requested that Copeland exit the vehicle due to him having warrants for his arrest.

According to officials, Copeland initially refused but eventually complied. After exiting the vehicle, Copland attempted to flee on foot. The officer was able to keep control of him and placed him in the patrol vehicle.

According to police, officers located marijuana and a handgun inside Copeland’s vehicle. Officers confirmed that Copeland has arrest warrants from VPD, Cook County Sheriff’s Department and Remerton Police Department.

Copeland was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He is reportedly charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“This officer was able to get this wanted subject off of the streets by being observant and knowledgeable of the community. We are very proud of how the officer handled this case,” Captain Scotty Johns said in a statement.

