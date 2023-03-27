Spring storms march out on Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FIRST Alert Weather Day until 9pm Monday.

Heavy rain and strong storms continued across #SGA Monday evening. Some storms have been strong even severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Golf ball sized hail was reported in Berrien County as severe storms moved through. Storms weaken with loss of daytime heating and as a disturbance pushes south. Overnight quiet and mostly dry. Expect the last round showers and storms of this multi-day weather event to end on Tuesday. It’ll be the last of the stormy weather as a stalled front finally pushes out allowing drier and cooler air to return Wednesday.

Clouds linger with gradual clearing Wednesday. Look for late afternoon sunshine with highs upper 60s around 70. Abundant sunshine and warming through Friday. Highs rise into the upper 70s mid 80s and lows into the mid 50s low 60s.

For the weekend, showers and thunderstorms return Saturday into Sunday but not a weekend washout.

