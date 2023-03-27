Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Spalding County residents being evacuated as dam failure ‘imminent,’ officials say

Spalding County
Spalding County(WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The roads in the area of Heads Creek Reservoir in Spalding County are being closed and residents are being evacuated and taken to a safe location due to flooding, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial reports from the National Weather Service of Atlanta indicated that the dam had failed, but officials from the organization and Spalding County later clarified that the dam is intact, however failure is believed to be imminent.

Residents and motorists in the area are being evacuated. Authorities are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

🚧 Residents near Heads Creek Reservoir are to evacuate the area due to serve weather conditions. For assistance, please...

Posted by City of Griffin, GA - Government on Monday, March 27, 2023

Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter said in a statement, “The contractor performing work at Heads Creek Reservoir is asking the county to close nearby roads and evacuate residents. This is to ensure the safety of our community as we have experienced 7″ of rain with more coming.”

Spalding County Public Works is advising all motorists to avoid Line Creek Road, Wani Road, Akin Road, Buck Creek Road between Rehoboth Road, Chapel Mill Road, and Chuli Road due to water on the roads.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired outside of the Albany Mall early Saturday afternoon.
Albany Mall fight leads to shots fired
Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
Stormy Monday expected for Southwest Ga.
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency for the State of Georgia.
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to recent severe weather
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired, according to police,
Shots fired at Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn
Antwan Penn was the shooting victim in the incident that occurred last Saturday. Today, a...
Albany shooting leaves husband shot and killed

Latest News

Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
Stormy Monday expected for Southwest Ga.
WALB
Stormy Monday expected for Southwest Ga.
WALB
A look into Monday's First Alert Weather Day
Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend