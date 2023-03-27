Spalding County residents being evacuated as dam failure ‘imminent,’ officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The roads in the area of Heads Creek Reservoir in Spalding County are being closed and residents are being evacuated and taken to a safe location due to flooding, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial reports from the National Weather Service of Atlanta indicated that the dam had failed, but officials from the organization and Spalding County later clarified that the dam is intact, however failure is believed to be imminent.

11:40 AM UPDATE: The dam has not failed at this time. However, the dam is vulnerable to failure, so those downstream from the dam in these areas should still prepare for possible failure and impacts! #gawx https://t.co/Qd8ca5V5fy — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 27, 2023

Residents and motorists in the area are being evacuated. Authorities are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

🚧 Residents near Heads Creek Reservoir are to evacuate the area due to serve weather conditions. For assistance, please... Posted by City of Griffin, GA - Government on Monday, March 27, 2023

Spalding County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter said in a statement, “The contractor performing work at Heads Creek Reservoir is asking the county to close nearby roads and evacuate residents. This is to ensure the safety of our community as we have experienced 7″ of rain with more coming.”

Spalding County Public Works is advising all motorists to avoid Line Creek Road, Wani Road, Akin Road, Buck Creek Road between Rehoboth Road, Chapel Mill Road, and Chuli Road due to water on the roads.

