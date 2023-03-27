New center to help Southern Regional Tech. College, Phoebe train next generation of nurses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) is partnering with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to expand its nursing program. All by giving nursing students better training facilities.

The new facilities, one of which is the Simulation and Innovation Center, are where students will get a chance to use the skills they learn in class in real-life scenarios.

“This is a partnership between two strong organizations that realized we have to do this together. In order to create the workforce of tomorrow, we are in it together, just like how we are in it for our community as a whole and other community partners,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president CEO, said.

Tracy Suber, vice president of education at SRTC, says it’s a full-circle moment to be able to train the next generation to fill the nursing shortage gap.

“Having those ‘aha moment’ moments that means everything. It’s especially important for our patients because this is a way that we can keep our patients and community safe by making sure they are trained adequately,” Suber said.

SRTC President Jim Glass, left, and Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner, right, shake hands. (Source: WALB)

Jim Glass, president of SGTC, says many students have to travel long distances for clinicals. This new partnership will give students closer access to opportunities.

Currently, there are about 1,300 nursing students in the program that will be able to utilize their skills and ultimately land a job after graduation.

“Our goal is to produce as many graduates for Phoebe and our hospitals in southwest Georgia as we can. We recognize that shortage and want to produce as many nurses as we can,” Glass said.

The goal of the new center is to train and retain nurses and to keep them right here in southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.