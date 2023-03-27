Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A tornado likely touched down in Troup County Sunday morning around 7:00AM ET. Damage to trees and structures has been reported by local authorities.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reports a Point of Distribution (POD) will be established Monday from 9 AM - 3 PM at the parking lot of the Troup County Jail Annex (Old Correctional Institute) for anyone that is in need of bottled water and tarps.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Sunday afternoon on storm damages and injuries. WATCH BELOW.

A spokesman for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office reports 80-100 structures are damaged. 20-30 structures reportedly sustained major damage in West Point.

A temporary shelter has been established for those with damage at the West Point Parks and Rec / Point University Gym off of Highway 29 in West Point, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Sunday morning in response to the widespread reports of damage.

I have issued a State of Emergency order following the severe storms and tornadoes that struck this morning.



As we continue to monitor the weather and work with local partners to address damage throughout the day, I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for those impacted. pic.twitter.com/GhDLU6g80u — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 26, 2023

Currently, at least two injuries have been reported to authorities.

Lagrange, GA | Whitesville Road at Ely Calloway Road NEW VIDEO: A look more damage left from a morning tornado in Troup County. More details here >> https://bit.ly/3nqWhQj Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Sunday, March 26, 2023

GDOT initially reported all lanes of I-85, north and southbound, were closed near the Kia Boulevard exit due to debris as of 7:30AM. Southbound lanes have been cleared as of 12PM ET. Northbound lanes are expected to open before 1PM ET, according to GDOT.

Additionally, northbound lanes of I-185 were closed near the US 27/Hamilton Road exit at mile post 38 as of 7:30AM. Those lanes appear to be reopened as of 12PM ET, according to GDOT.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook there are multiple reports of trees down, damage to houses and downed power lines.

LaGrange Utilities is reporting power lines are down along Whitesville Road.

The LaGrange Police Department stated multiple street lights are not working and urged people to stay home until repairs can be made.

