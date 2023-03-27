How to help storm victims in Georgia and Mississippi

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - In the aftermath of recent Southern storms, recovery efforts from disaster relief organizations in Georgia have already begun.

More than 100 structures in west Georgia were damaged on Sunday. The American Red Cross and the Georgia Disaster Mission board are two local organizations that have sent teams out to volunteer help to those impacted.

Dwain Carter, director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, says since 1967, they have responded to every major disaster in the United States.

“So here in Georgia, we focus on mass feeding and clean up recovery work,” Carter said.

Many people lost their homes and most of their belongings in the storms. Currently, there haven’t been any reported deaths in Georgia, but over 20 lives were lost in the Mississippi storms.

Holly Winner with the Red Cross says the list of needs is long.

“We’ve been very busy with natural disasters; tornado season tend to be in the spring and our first tornado responses in 2023 began back in January so this is the second tornado response we’ve had in Troup County.” Winner said.

For those looking to help with storm relief, call (1-800) 733-2767 or go to RedCross.org to send monetary donations.

Below are the drop-off locations for the items needed. They are in need of cases of water, personal hygiene items for adults and children and things like socks and underwear are needed as well by families in need.

Spalding County:

City Park Rec Center located at 601 Camp Northern Road in Griffin.

Baldwin County:

Walter B. Williams Rec Center located at 59 Highway 22 West in Milledgeville.

Troup County:

Point University Gym located at 1201 Avenue D. West Point.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.