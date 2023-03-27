Lee County Baseball Honors Their #1 Fan

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - “Well you know he’s at every game for us. He’s Lee County’s biggest fan,” said coach Wes Shiver.

Trip Block is known as Lee County’s number one sports fan. You may have seen him on the sidelines at Lee County football games, or at a few basketball games, but his favorite sport is baseball.

“My first love. Baseball. It’s my first love,” said Block.

Block’s love for the sport began before he could even speak. He was born with Spina Bifida and spent the first three weeks of his life in the NICU. When he was 7 months old, Block was diagnosed with Arnold-Chiari malformation, which effects the total nervous system.

During many of his hospital stays the Braves played on the radio. Fast forward 30 years and his love for the game is still strong. Block doesn’t miss a Trojans’ baseball game. The team showed their gratitude to Block by giving him his very own Lee County baseball jersey and allowing him to throw the first pitch ahead of the game.

“We couldn’t do anything better than present him with his own jersey and show our appreciation and our love for him because he shows his love for us all the time. It’s just a small token for how big of a heart he has and we just want to give it back to him,” Coach Shiver said.

“Pretty awesome. This is awesome,” said Block.

Block has front row seats to every home baseball game. He has special seating right next to the dugout, a ramp known as “Trip’s Perch.”

His favorite thing about watching the Trojans...

“Just seeing, seeing them get after it. Get after it every game,” said Block.

