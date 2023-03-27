Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘I just want to make Mike proud:’ Vidalia’s first female firefighter fulfills late husband’s dream

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A Toombs County widow now serves her community while honoring her late husband.

Jamie Byrd says being a firefighter is not about making local history, but fulfilling a dream - a dream that didn’t start out as hers.

She’s only been on the job for days, but it already feels like home. The former substitute teacher joined the department along with her construction worker husband Mikell as volunteers.

“It got to the point he talked about fire more than construction. Mike was a builder, he loved it. But when it came to fire, it was a different kind of passion,” said Byrd.

Big Mike planned to join the department as a fulltime firefighter, with the blessing of Jamie and their four children. But doctors diagnosed him with leukemia. He passed away last August before his dream could happen.

That’s when Jamie, a 44-year-old mother of four, began thinking of applying herself. She was the top applicant and the city’s first female full time firefighter.

“After knowing her and her husband and working with both, it just feels like a circle being completed,” said Chief Brian Sikes.

Neither she nor the chief think that’s as important as carrying on Big Mike’s legacy.

“I just want to make Mike proud. I want to make the guys proud. I want the city to be proud of what I’m doing.”

Protecting her home, her family, and her husband’s memory.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
The six suspects were arrested at two different homes in Albany.
6 arrested in connection to Albany aggravated assault investigations

Latest News

Kendrick Mitchell appeared in court for day 2 of his trial on Tuesday for the 2021 death of...
Day 2 of Lowndes Co. murder trial for man accused in girlfriend’s death
Tuesday, Albany had its grand opening of the Integrity Healthcare Institute. Students will have...
New Integrity Healthcare Institute program hosts grand opening in Albany
Boys and Girls Club Of Albany is looking to 2022 for thier Steak and Burger Fundraiser
Albany Boys & Girls Clubs hosts Steak and Burgers Dinner
Kirbo family before stem cell transplant.
Georgia family fights for newborn screening panel addition
Wesley and Dale Hubbard lost their lives on March 26, 2019 in a fatal wreck.
‘His life mattered’: Dougherty Co. family fights for justice in 2019 fatal wreck