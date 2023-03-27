Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge

Americus Police Department Officer Richard Irvin Franklin II was suspected of committing...
Americus Police Department Officer Richard Irvin Franklin II was suspected of committing property damage.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested an Americus police officer on several charges including second-degree criminal damage to property.

On March 7, Americus Police Department Chief Mark Scott asked the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation on Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37. Franklin was suspected of committing property damage.

According to officials, GBI agents presented a Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge with probable cause supporting the issuance of arrest warrants.

Franklin resigned from the Americus Police Department on March 24. The GBI arrested Franklin and took him to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

According to officials, Franklin has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to property, one count of making false statements and one count of violation of oath of office.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at (229) 931-2439, the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or submit an anonymous tip at 1 (800) 597-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired outside of the Albany Mall early Saturday afternoon.
Albany Mall fight leads to shots fired
Storms are expected on Sunday, with a higher chance of heavier rainfall. There will also be...
Stormy Sunday, Monday expected for Southwest Ga.
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency for the State of Georgia.
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to recent severe weather
Antwan Penn was the shooting victim in the incident that occurred last Saturday. Today, a...
Albany shooting leaves husband shot and killed
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired, according to police,
Shots fired at Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn

Latest News

Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Storms are expected on Sunday, with a higher chance of heavier rainfall. There will also be...
Stormy Sunday, Monday expected for Southwest Ga.
WALB
Cook County to get 13 new tornado sirens
Strong storm in Cook County. Photo provided by EMA Director Johnny West.
Cook County to get 13 new tornado sirens