GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested an Americus police officer on several charges including second-degree criminal damage to property.

On March 7, Americus Police Department Chief Mark Scott asked the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation on Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37. Franklin was suspected of committing property damage.

According to officials, GBI agents presented a Southwestern Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge with probable cause supporting the issuance of arrest warrants.

Franklin resigned from the Americus Police Department on March 24. The GBI arrested Franklin and took him to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

According to officials, Franklin has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to property, one count of making false statements and one count of violation of oath of office.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at (229) 931-2439, the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or submit an anonymous tip at 1 (800) 597-TIPS.

