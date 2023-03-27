First Alert Weather Day continues for Monday.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stationary front remains in the Southeast United States and it will continue to cause several rounds of showers and thunderstorms A few strong to severe storms are still possible, especially for our northern counties with all modes of severe weather possible. However, it cannot be ruled out by any means. We are under a First Alert Weather Day until 4 AM due to these storms. Temperatures are in the upper 60s for lows in the morning.

For Monday, We are holding on to our First Alert Weather Day due to the front sagging further south. The timing is from 1 PM Monday until 10 PM Monday . This gives us a chance for showers and thunderstorms in more places. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Slight Risk ( 2 out of 5) for severe weather. Large hail and damaging wind are the main threats, but the tornado threat is low but not zero. Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for some of our southern counties. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to some flash flooding in a few spots. Temperatures will be sitting in the mid-80s for highs on Monday.

Tuesday is going to feature that frontal system continuing to slide southward. This doesn’t show really much severe weather at this time, but we will keep an eye on that if things begin to change. We could see an additional amount of rainfall could lead to flooding due to the already saturated ground. Moving forward will be drier for Wednesday after the front moves through. We will begin to see cooler temperatures mainly in the low 70s. Temperatures increase putting our highs back to the 80s by the end of the week. Overnight lows stay cooler with 50s possible and then trending back to 60s by Friday night. The next chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives the next weekend.

