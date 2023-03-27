Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

Biden is hosting the SBA Women’s Business Summit in the East Room of the White House. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is hosting a White House event Monday recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired outside of the Albany Mall early Saturday afternoon.
Albany Mall fight leads to shots fired
Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
Stormy Monday expected for Southwest Ga.
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency for the State of Georgia.
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to recent severe weather
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired, according to police,
Shots fired at Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn
Antwan Penn was the shooting victim in the incident that occurred last Saturday. Today, a...
Albany shooting leaves husband shot and killed

Latest News

Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water
The White House press secretary provided a statement from the president regarding the deadly...
White House gives statement on school shooting
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say