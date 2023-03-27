Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired outside of the Albany Mall early Saturday afternoon.
Albany Mall fight leads to shots fired
Storms are expected on Sunday, with a higher chance of heavier rainfall. There will also be...
Stormy Sunday, Monday expected for Southwest Ga.
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency for the State of Georgia.
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to recent severe weather
Antwan Penn was the shooting victim in the incident that occurred last Saturday. Today, a...
Albany shooting leaves husband shot and killed
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired, according to police,
Shots fired at Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn

Latest News

People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people
A coyote can be seen sneaking up at attacking the child.
2 toddlers attacked by coyote in Arizona
Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Twitter hunts Github user who posted source code online