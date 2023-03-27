Albany Transportation Center now open to riders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transportation Center is now open to the public.

After being a 20-year project, the new facility will have many amenities for riders, such as wi-fi and community rooms for small gatherings. The new center is in the city’s Harlem District. Like the Harlem District itself, the new center has homages to the Civil Rights Movement.

Transportation Director David Hamilton says the new center is an investment for the entire community.

“Let’s take it back to the Harlem District. This is a historical district, and this is a great investment of $11.5 million project in this area. So, to put that in this community says a lot about Albany,” Hamilton said.

The Albany Transportation Center is now available for riders. (Source: WALB)

Riders will have access to transportation Monday through Friday, from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. On weekends, buses will run from 6:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. City leaders say the goal is for more people to use the new transportation center.

