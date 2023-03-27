Ask the Expert
6 arrested in connection to Albany aggravated assault investigations

The six suspects were arrested at two different homes in Albany.
The six suspects were arrested at two different homes in Albany.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Six people were arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault and armed robbery, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Kayveon Lyles, 18, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and gang participation charges. Quansay Mitchell, 19, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and gang participation charges. Isaiah Reese, 22, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to a second-degree property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Charleston Greene, 21, was charged with theft by receiving a firearm. Cedrick McKinney, 18, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and gang participation charges. Kameelah Lang was charged with a probation violation warrant.

APD said the arrests stem from the Albany Gang Unit and Robbery/Homicide Unit searching homes on the 1200 block of Julia Avenue and the 2000 block of West Waddell Avenue as part of aggravated assault cases.

A total of two assault rifles, three pistols, marijuana and pills with methamphetamine and fentanyl were taken from the searches, police say.

More charges are expected.

If anyone has any additional information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

