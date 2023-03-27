3 arrested, 1 charged with murder in Dooly County

VIENNA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in Dooly County and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a Vienna home.

28-year-old Gequeesha Tanay Williams was found dead in a home on Kelly Lane March 17. Her death was initially reported to be an accident, but three people have since been arrested.

22-year-old Jakaya Brooks has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. 40-year-old Robbie Brown and 46-year-old James Dariso have also been arrested and charged with making false statements.

Anyone with information should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.