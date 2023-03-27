2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Shamya Haynes and Michael Jerome Jackson are each facing a malice murder charge in connection to the death of Claudarius Caesar. The shooting death happened in the 1500 block of Whiting Avenue.

Haynes was also previously charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property.

Kenneth Kitchen was charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. (Source: Albany Police Department)

Kenneth Kitchen was also charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property in connection to the incident.

Albany police said anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

