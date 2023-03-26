Shots fired at Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Shots were fired at the Fire Ant Festival on Saturday around 9:30 p.m., according to Ashburn Police.

According to officials, officers working the festival were alerted to a possible fight about to take place. Upon arrival, the officers were approached by a group of people and learned one person stole a teddy bear from one of the games.

Several individuals ran once officers approached. Several shots were fired a few moments later.

According to police, officers responded quickly and took the suspect into custody. No one was shot but one person was injured trying to quickly get off a ride.

Officers also detained two juveniles for interfering while officers were attending to the wounded person on the scene. The juveniles were later released into the custody of their mother once everything was under control.

“We’re always looking to provide a safer and better festival,” Chief Richard Purvis told WALB News 10′s Anthony Bordanaro. “For next year, we learned something every time but, you know, with these events it is, you know, kind of just a one-off event, you know, one person decides to bring a gun and use it irresponsibly and so, sometimes you just have to deal with those as they come.”

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.