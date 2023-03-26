Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest woman at local hotel

Tessa Mills was arrested at the Seminole Inn motel.
Tessa Mills was arrested at the Seminole Inn motel.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Seminole County Sherrif’s Office Investigators conducted a local drug bust for trafficking methamphetamine in Donalsonville on March 24.

According to officials, Tessa Mills, 44, of Donalsonville was arrested with over an ounce of methamphetamine at the Seminole Inn motel.

Mills has been reportedly charged with trafficking methamphetamine and is being held in Seminole County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street...
2 men found shot to death in Valdosta apartment
The accident happened on Oglethorpe and Slappey boulevards shortly before 3:45 a.m. The...
Man killed in fatal Albany wreck
The projected timing of Sunday’s storms is from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday. Primary threats...
Stormy Sunday expected for Southwest Ga.
Shawntal Byrd, pictured above, and another officer responded to a “large fight” in the 300 hall...
14 charged in Dougherty High fight that left school officer with broken ankle
Joe Rivera, 42, died from his injuries when he attempted a maneuver called the swoop when he...
Skydiver dies from injuries during Fitzgerald event

Latest News

Skyler Woodham is described as 5'6 and 130 pounds.
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office apprehends park shooter
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired, according to police,
Shots fired at Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn
Shots were fired outside of the Albany Mall early Saturday afternoon.
Albany Mall fight leads to shots fired
The projected timing of Sunday’s storms is from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday. Primary threats...
Stormy Sunday expected for Southwest Ga.