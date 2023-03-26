Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest woman at local hotel

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Seminole County Sherrif’s Office Investigators conducted a local drug bust for trafficking methamphetamine in Donalsonville on March 24.

According to officials, Tessa Mills, 44, of Donalsonville was arrested with over an ounce of methamphetamine at the Seminole Inn motel.

Mills has been reportedly charged with trafficking methamphetamine and is being held in Seminole County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.