Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to recent severe weather
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to the recent severe storms and tornadoes in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency on Sunday.
The State of Georgia is preparing to respond and recover the damages from those areas affected.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency staff are actively working to accommodate the communities suffering from damages caused by the storms.
