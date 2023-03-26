Ask the Expert
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to recent severe weather

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency for the State of Georgia.
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency for the State of Georgia.(AP)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Due to the recent severe storms and tornadoes in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency on Sunday.

The State of Georgia is preparing to respond and recover the damages from those areas affected.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency staff are actively working to accommodate the communities suffering from damages caused by the storms.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

