Glynn County Police Department investigates bullying incident

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into a bullying situation involving multiple minors that left one teen in the hospital and possible videos of the incident being shared on social media.

Officials say three teens brought the victim to the emergency room when they registered their names and left him there on Tuesday.

Police did not see any signs of physical injuries but did see spray paint.

The victim was being treated due to a high level of intoxication from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol.

Wednesday police searched the residence of where it happened and gathered evidence.

Officers say the victim was alert and was able to give a statement on what happened as of Sunday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at (912) 554-7800 or through the Silent Witness program at 912-264-1333. You can also e-mail 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

This is a developing situation, WTOC will continue to provide updates as they’re available.

To view Glynn County’s statement in full, click here.

