Crisp County Sheriff’s Office apprehends park shooter

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the suspect in relation to a shooting at Georgia Veterans State Park on March 25 around 2:40 p.m.

According to officials, a female arrived at Crisp Regional Hospital suffering a gunshot wound. The shooting followed a domestic incident and the suspect fled the scene.

According to officials, Skyler Woodham is wanted for aggravated assault in relation to the shooting incident. He is described as 5′6 and weighs 130 pounds. Woodham has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is working with other state and local agencies to investigate the shooting incident.

Anyone with information should call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690 or dial 911.

