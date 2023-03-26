Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm

A Mississippi city is mourning the loss of a man who died shielding his wife from a storm.
By Bradley Davis
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CITY, Miss. (WAPT) – The small community of Silver City suffered severe storm damage Friday night.

Robert Lee and his wife sheltered in their bathroom as a tornado blew through. Volunteers said Lee died covering his wife to protect her from a falling beam.

Lee’s wife is still recovering in the hospital after needing surgery due to her injuries.

Humphreys County Circuit Clerk Timaka James-Jones said Silver City is the type of community where everyone knows everybody, and everyone knew Lee.

During the storm, the bottom of a trailer home about 50 yards away cut through Lee’s home and went straight into the bathroom.

Alderman Marvin Jones said he was shocked at the loss of Lee.

“I literally spoke with him yesterday, the day of the tornado,” he said. “Talked with him about 30 minutes, so when I heard about it I was just speechless.”

James-Jones said Lee leaves a lasting legacy.

“Kind person, very bubbly spirit, always outgoing, wonderful teacher, outdoorsmen, and just all around great person,” she said.

That legacy will be carried on by a recovering Silver City.

“We have no other choice but to rebuild and to look at Silver City as an opportunity to grow stronger,” James-Jones said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street...
2 men found shot to death in Valdosta apartment
The accident happened on Oglethorpe and Slappey boulevards shortly before 3:45 a.m. The...
Man killed in fatal Albany wreck
The projected timing of Sunday’s storms is from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday. Primary threats...
Stormy Sunday expected for Southwest Ga.
Shawntal Byrd, pictured above, and another officer responded to a “large fight” in the 300 hall...
14 charged in Dougherty High fight that left school officer with broken ankle
Joe Rivera, 42, died from his injuries when he attempted a maneuver called the swoop when he...
Skydiver dies from injuries during Fitzgerald event

Latest News

The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Skyler Woodham is described as 5'6 and 130 pounds.
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office apprehends park shooter
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired, according to police,
Shots fired at Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn