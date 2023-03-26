Albany shooting leaves husband shot and killed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family and friends gathered to remember the life of Antwan Penn— a life cut short after a shooting last weekend.

“He was a family man, he was a guy that didn’t get into any kind of trouble. He was a guy that went to work and went home from work. On weekends he would spend time with his children,” said James Penn, Uncle to Shooting Victim.

James Penn is the uncle of Antwan, and describes his nephew as “the favorite.”

According to the family, Antwan was a newly married man at the time of the shooting on South Cleveland street last Saturday. His wife, Courtney Penn, survived the shooting despite being shot in the head and hand.

“When I heard, the first thing I thought within myself was that if he had got shot, it must be a mistake. He is not the kind of person who is going to create a fight or stick around to start a fight,” said Penn.

Albany Police said the Penns’ were caught in the crossfire while driving to pick up a family member.

APD has not provided additional information regarding the investigation.

Family members said that young people in Albany have to put guns down to prevent more deaths in the future.

