Albany Mall fight leads to shots fired

Shots were fired outside of the Albany Mall early Saturday afternoon.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early Saturday afternoon, there was a fight inside the Albany Mall that led to shots fired, according to Albany Police.

There is currently no information on where in the mall the fight happened or the nature of the fight. The people involved are assumed to be from out of town.

According to authorities, the fight spilled outside and one of the people involved retrieved a gun from the car in the parking lot. It is currently unknown how many shots were fired and which parking lot they were in.

No people or vehicles were hit.

WALB will provide updates once more information is available.

