Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

6 children killed in crash in Tennessee

The children and a woman were ejected when the car left the road and flipped in the early morning hours on Sunday.
By Tony Garcia and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six children and injured two adults in Robertson County, Tennessee, early Sunday morning, WSMV reports.

According to Robertson County Emergency Services, six young girls were killed in a crash on I-24 West, near exit 24 for Springfield/Ashland City around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The children were traveling in a red Toyota Camry with a man and woman when it left the road and flipped on the shoulder.

The children and woman were ejected from the car when it rolled. The woman was air-lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center and the man was transported to Skyline Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

A pickup truck was also at the scene. It appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the interstate underneath the Jack Teasley Road bridge. It is unclear how the truck was involved.

The interstate was closed for the investigation from exit 24 to exit 19 for Maxey Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and expects the interstate to be closed for an extended period of time.

Traffic is being routed off the interstate at exit 24.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street...
2 men found shot to death in Valdosta apartment
The accident happened on Oglethorpe and Slappey boulevards shortly before 3:45 a.m. The...
Man killed in fatal Albany wreck
Shawntal Byrd, pictured above, and another officer responded to a “large fight” in the 300 hall...
14 charged in Dougherty High fight that left school officer with broken ankle
The projected timing of Sunday’s storms is from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday. Primary threats...
Stormy Sunday expected for Southwest Ga.
Joe Rivera, 42, died from his injuries when he attempted a maneuver called the swoop when he...
Skydiver dies from injuries during Fitzgerald event

Latest News

Shots were fired outside of the Albany Mall early Saturday afternoon.
Albany Mall fight leads to shots fired
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by traditional dancers as she arrives in Accra,...
In Ghana, Kamala Harris ‘excited about the future of Africa’
WSMV deadly crash update
Six children, two adults injured in crash
FILE - Abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in...
States’ divisions on abortion widen after Roe overturned