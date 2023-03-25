South Ga. representative aims to protect farmer safety nets in new farm bill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Work on the 2023 Farm Bill continues in both the Congress and Senate committees.

Georgia’s 8th District U.S. Representative Austin Scott says one of his concerns is protecting the safety net for production farmers.

Scott told WALB from Washington that some members of Congress want to use funds that should be there for farmer safety nets for environmental title programs.

”It’s ridiculous to me to see solar panel subsidies so high. The solar panel companies can buy farmland that nobody else can afford. And take away our ability to grow our crops and our food for the country and put it in solar panels on irrigated cropland. It breaks my heart to see it. It’s just not a square deal for the environment. It’s not a square deal for the American taxpayer.”

Scott said he also has concerns over the kinds of foods that people on SNAP benefits can purchase. He wants to make sure those benefits buy healthy food that will Americans will eat and enjoy.

