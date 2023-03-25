1 injured in Crisp County shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting that occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at Georgia Veterans State Park.

According to officials, one woman suffered a gunshot wound and has been transported to Crisp Regional Hospital.

The Crispy County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are investigating the shooting incident.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.