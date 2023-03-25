GBI: Cordele man wanted for aggravated assault

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating a shooting incident in Cordele that happened on Saturday at around 3:30 a.m.

According to officials, GBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Brandon Carter, 27, of Cordele. Carter is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as weighing 172 pounds and standing at 5′11.

Carter is reportedly charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Cordele Police Department (CPD) requested the GBI for a shooting incident in the 500 block of West 24th Ave that ended with two men shot. According to officials, both victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Macon for further treatment.

Anyone with information should call the GBI at (229) 931-2349, the CPD at (229) 276-2921, or the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600.

