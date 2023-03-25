Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GBI: Cordele man wanted for aggravated assault

Brandon Carter is 5'11 and weighs 172 pounds.
Brandon Carter is 5'11 and weighs 172 pounds.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating a shooting incident in Cordele that happened on Saturday at around 3:30 a.m.

According to officials, GBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Brandon Carter, 27, of Cordele. Carter is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as weighing 172 pounds and standing at 5′11.

Carter is reportedly charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Cordele Police Department (CPD) requested the GBI for a shooting incident in the 500 block of West 24th Ave that ended with two men shot. According to officials, both victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Macon for further treatment.

Anyone with information should call the GBI at (229) 931-2349, the CPD at (229) 276-2921, or the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street...
2 men found shot to death in Valdosta apartment
The accident happened on Oglethorpe and Slappey boulevards shortly before 3:45 a.m. The...
Man killed in fatal Albany wreck
Joe Rivera, 42, died from his injuries when he attempted a maneuver called the swoop when he...
Skydiver dies from injuries during Fitzgerald event
There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather on Saturday.
Wet, stormy weekend expected for Southwest Ga.
The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken

Latest News

There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather on Saturday.
Wet, stormy weekend expected for Southwest Ga.
WALB
Wet, stormy weekend expected for Southwest Ga.
Georgia agriculture producers say they want to hire, but can not find "right, trained workers."
South Ga. representative aims to protect farmer safety nets in new farm bill
South Ga. representative aims to protect farmer safety nets in new farm bill
South Ga. representative aims to protect farmer safety nets in new farm bill