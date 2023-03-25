Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, March 25th

Start weather aware this weekend in SWGA.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We hold to a few showers and thunderstorms for this evening before we see a lull in activity overnight. Cloudy skies and a few showers will still be possible. Temperatures for tonight will be down in the mid to upper 60s.

Our main focus is Sunday as a new line of showers and storms is set to move into the region once again. These storms will be able to produce severe weather in the area including damaging winds, large hail, and even a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The Storm Predication Center (SPC) has a Slight Risk , 2 out of 5, into our northwestern counties and a Marginal Risk, 1 out of 5, for storms that develop in our central counties. This is why our first alert weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday from 9am until 5pm. Moving into the overnight hours on Sunday, we will hold on to a few showers and storms as well, but they should lose a bit of energy. However, more sub-severe storms will be back for the rest of Monday and even on Tuesday. Highs will mainly be the upper 70s and low 80s at this time and lows in the 50s and 60s.

By Wednesday, our frontal system that brought all the rain finally pushes a cold front into the region to clearing us out and drops highs into the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s during the middle of the week. That will quickly change on Friday as more moisture and temperatures start to rise ahead of our next system of showers and storms next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

