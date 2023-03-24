Wet, stormy weekend expected for Southwest Ga.

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stormy weekend is expected for Southwest Georgia.

On Saturday, there will be a marginal risk for severe weather, which is the lowest threat level.

The projected timing of Saturday’s storms is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of large hail and a 2% tornado chance.

Storms are also expected on Sunday, with a higher chance of heavier rainfall. There will also be a marginal risk on Sunday for most of Southwest Georgia.

The projected timing of Sunday’s storms is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of flash flooding and a 2% tornado chance.

Here is a list of weather resources:
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

