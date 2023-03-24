Spring warmth and showers for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine and unseasonably warm 80s covered #SGA Thursday afternoon. Mild through the evening as temperatures drop into the upper 50s Friday morning. Watch for areas of dense fog which gives way to sunshine and more spring warmth as high rise into the mid-upper 80s.

Increasing clouds Friday night into Saturday as a weakening cold front slide east. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely through the afternoon. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong storms with a damaging wind threat. Briefly dry before the next round of rain arrives early Sunday into the afternoon. Weekend temperatures remain above average with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the low-mid 60s.

Active weather continues into early week weak a disturbance lifting north from the Gulf. Rain likely Monday and Tuesday then gradually drying into Wednesday. Not as warm with more seasonable temperatures on tap. Highs drop from the 80s into the low-mid 70s while lows drop into the upper 40s.

