Skydiver dies from injuries during Fitzgerald event

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A skydiver died from the injuries he got after attempting a landing maneuver during an event in Fitzgerald, according to Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood.

Joe Rivera, 42, died from his injuries when he attempted a maneuver called a swoop when he tried to land. Smallwood said Rivera misjudged his height and clearance and went directly into the ground.

It happened on Saturday during the St. Patrick’s Celebration Boogie event. Hundreds of people were at Saturday’s event, according to the police chief.

Smallwood said Rivera was a skydiver instructor and an experienced skydiver that had done thousands of jumps.

Smallwood said this is the third skydiver death over the past few years. One involved a balloon and the other involved the parachute not opening.

