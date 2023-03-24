Several rounds of rain and storms over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First week of spring ends unseasonably warm and dry. Temperatures slowly warmed into the low to mid 80s. Tonight clouds thicken with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected early Saturday into the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible with damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes. Briefly dry Saturday evening then another round of stormy weather on Sunday. Once again showers and a few strong-severe storms are possible into the afternoon.

Not a complete weekend washout but you’ definitely need to remain weather aware. Briefly dry Saturday evening into early Sunday. Next round of rain arrives Sunday mid-morning into the afternoon. Spring warmth continues with highs low-mid 80s through the weekend.

Early week continues wet with a stalled front which keep rain likely into Tuesday. Finally, the front moves out late Tuesday allowing a return to drier weather and seasonably cooler temperatures. Wednesday sunny and cooler with highs in the low the 70s and lows into the low 50s. Warmer 80s return with rain likely the end of the week.

