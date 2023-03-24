Sen. Ossoff helps secure resources to upgrade Moody Air Force Base

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is promising several military upgrades at Moody Air Force Base that he says will improve U.S. security.

“I’m pleased to announce that I am delivering facilities to support the new helicopters; the new HH60 Whiskey Variant helicopters that are upgrading the capabilities of combat rescue units like the one based here, and across the country,” United States Senator Jon Ossoff said.

The new generation aircraft increases range and power. Senator Ossoff says he’s also in the process of constructing a new operations center for the Security Forces Squadron at Moody.

“This unit provides security for Air Force installations, in the United States, and around the world. To ensure that our personnel who are deployed at Air Force facilities around the world are protected, that our air crafts are protected, and that sensitive information is protected,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff said wants to highlight the heroism of combat rescue teams.

“I’m working every day to protect U.S. national security and to ensure that the men and women who serve here in Georgia have everything they need to get their jobs done,” Ossoff said.

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson thanked Ossoff for all of his efforts for South Georgia.

“We are appreciative of Senator Ossoff for all he’s done and how responsive him and his team are for Valdosta-Lowndes County and this region. And of course for why he’s here today, Moody Air Force Base. Which is most important to us. For both the county, the city, and surrounding counties as well,” Matheson said.

Ossoff says these upgrades passed through Congress because of bipartisan support.

