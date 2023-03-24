Rickey Smiley to host event in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Radio personality, Rickey Smiley has made his way to Albany.

The city has an agenda to bring in more entertainment.

The event is set for 8 p.m. tonight. The staff of the Civic Center said they’re working to bring even more acts to the Good Life City in the near future.

Ernesse McFadden came to Albany from Florida to visit her father.

“While I was here, I looked on the different websites. And last week, when I ran in the 5K at the Veterans Park along the Flint River, I saw a sign that said ‘Rescheduled for Rickey Smiley,’” McFadden said. “So I said I’m going to come to see and support him.”

The event returned after it was rescheduled for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Rickey Smiley and Friends is a comedy show that will consist of Smiley and three other acts.

The city also saw another high-profile entertainer, Gladys Knight, in February.

“Our plan here is to gather as much entertainment as the city can hold, we want to bring it to Albany,” General Manager for Civic Center, Victor Landry. “So we’re reaching out to our promoters through individual contacts, through company contacts to get folks to come in and try Albany.”

This is part of a larger agenda to not only bring more entertainment to the city but also more funds and tourism.

Civic Center staff said they try to seek the communities’ wants and needs.

“We do surveys periodically. Patrons can get them after they come to an event,” Director of Marketing, Chantryce Boone. “And we’ll ask them what type of shows or artist or the genre of music or anything that they’re looking for. We also post it on your social media pretty frequently asking people what they’re interested in seeing.”

