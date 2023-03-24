New Albany transportation center to open soon for travelers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new transportation center in Albany is set to host a grand opening on Thursday, March 27.

Buses are expected to depart at 6:15 a.m.

The transportation center is at 300 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.

The city recently held a ribbon-cutting for the new transportation center.

Albany officials said the project for the new transportation center has been highly anticipated in the city as it was a little over 20 years in the making.

