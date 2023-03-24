New Albany transportation center to open soon for travelers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new transportation center in Albany is set to host a grand opening on Thursday, March 27.
Buses are expected to depart at 6:15 a.m.
The transportation center is at 300 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
The city recently held a ribbon-cutting for the new transportation center.
Albany officials said the project for the new transportation center has been highly anticipated in the city as it was a little over 20 years in the making.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.