Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New Albany transportation center to open soon for travelers

The transportation center is at 300 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
The transportation center is at 300 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.(Source: WALB)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new transportation center in Albany is set to host a grand opening on Thursday, March 27.

Buses are expected to depart at 6:15 a.m.

The transportation center is at 300 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.

The city recently held a ribbon-cutting for the new transportation center.

Albany officials said the project for the new transportation center has been highly anticipated in the city as it was a little over 20 years in the making.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Police say these charges stem from officers finding two stolen firearms in one of the suspect's...
Man, woman charged after allegedly stealing police rifle from Sylvester
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Charity Hackney
Georgia woman charged with crimes against children spanning over 8 years

Latest News

An alligator was found shot in the head in Douglas.
Alligator’s death in Douglas draws social media ire
WALB
Surveillance video shows moments before fight injures officer at Dougherty High
The event will begin from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will be at the corner of Washington Street and Pine...
Grab your lunchboxes: ‘Food Truck Frenzy’ coming to Downtown Albany
Joe Rivera, 42, died from his injuries when he attempted a maneuver called the swoop when he...
Skydiver dies from injuries during Fitzgerald event