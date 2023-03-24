Ask the Expert
Man killed in fatal Albany wreck

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in an early Friday morning fatal wreck that happened in Albany, according to officials.

The man killed was identified as Cameron Hicks, 50, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

It happened on Oglethorpe and Slappey boulevards shortly before 3:45 a.m. The accident involved a 2016 Dodge Challenger that was heading west on Oglethorpe and then crashed into a traffic signal on Slappey Boulevard.

“There were at least three occupants, and possibly a fourth occupant involved in the accident,” the Albany Police Department said Friday. “All occupants escaped as a fire engulfed the vehicle. Witnesses reported to officers that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

