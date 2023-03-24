Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lowndes County unveils 8 new soccer fields, more work left on new sports complex

Leaders say they were able to complete phases one and two for the new complex, and they also say phase three has already been approved and is coming soon.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta - Lowndes Parks and Recreation said after a long time coming as they welcome the North Lowndes Sports Complex to the community.

The new complex features eight soccer multipurpose fields.

The citizens of Lowndes County said this new project will economically impact this community tremendously.

“We really do it because of the citizens that live in our community,” Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County commission chairman, said. “Through their willingness to support the Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax that brings a project like this to fruition.”

Leaders of this community will host an open house for the public to come and enjoy the new fields on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“It was extremely important that this project came to fruition, basically, because the soccer community is growing by leaps and bounds,” Slaughter said.

Leaders said they were able to complete phases one and two for the new complex, and phase three has already been approved for the making of baseball and softball fields.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
The accident happened on Oglethorpe and Slappey boulevards shortly before 3:45 a.m. The...
Man killed in fatal Albany wreck
VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street...
2 men found shot to death in Valdosta apartment
Joe Rivera, 42, died from his injuries when he attempted a maneuver called the swoop when he...
Skydiver dies from injuries during Fitzgerald event
Stormy weather is expected on Saturday.
Wet, stormy weekend expected for Southwest Ga.

Latest News

Rickey Smiley brings act to the Albany Civic Center
Rickey Smiley brings his act to the Albany Civic Center
The event will begin from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will be at the corner of Washington Street and Pine...
Grab your lunchboxes: ‘Food Truck Frenzy’ coming to Downtown Albany
Albany’s ‘Stop the Violence Movement’ co-founder speaks on recent crimes
Albany’s ‘Stop the Violence Movement’ co-founder speaks on recent crimes
Albany’s ‘Stop the Violence Movement’ co-founder speaks on recent crimes
Albany’s ‘Stop the Violence Movement’ co-founder speaks on recent crimes