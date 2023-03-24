Lowndes County unveils 8 new soccer fields, more work left on new sports complex

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta - Lowndes Parks and Recreation said after a long time coming as they welcome the North Lowndes Sports Complex to the community.

The new complex features eight soccer multipurpose fields.

The citizens of Lowndes County said this new project will economically impact this community tremendously.

“We really do it because of the citizens that live in our community,” Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County commission chairman, said. “Through their willingness to support the Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax that brings a project like this to fruition.”

Leaders of this community will host an open house for the public to come and enjoy the new fields on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“It was extremely important that this project came to fruition, basically, because the soccer community is growing by leaps and bounds,” Slaughter said.

Leaders said they were able to complete phases one and two for the new complex, and phase three has already been approved for the making of baseball and softball fields.

