Grab your lunchboxes: ‘Food Truck Frenzy’ coming to Downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, April 7, Downtown Albany will be hosting a food truck frenzy for the community by offering food from vendors.

“It’s lunch box edition, so come grab some lunch from our vendors,” the Facebook event page says of the Food Truck Frenzy.

The event will begin from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will be at the corner of Washington Street and Pine Avenue in the old Albany Herald parking lot.

For more information, call the Downtown Albany Manager’s Office at (229)-463-7665.

