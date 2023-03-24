Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Police say these charges stem from officers finding two stolen firearms in one of the suspect's...
Man, woman charged after allegedly stealing police rifle from Sylvester
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Charity Hackney
Georgia woman charged with crimes against children spanning over 8 years

Latest News

Adam Miller and Devin Steiner to 30 days in prison each for storming the Capitol on Jan 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th
FILE - Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana...
Report: No turbulence during fatal business jet flight
Aident Fucci, 16, was sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering his 13-year-old...
Florida teen gets life in prison for killing young classmate
16-year-old Aiden Fucci gets life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing...
Judge sentence Fla. teen to life in prison for murdering classmate