Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Alligator’s death in Douglas draws social media ire

An alligator was found shot in the head in Douglas.
An alligator was found shot in the head in Douglas.(Source: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Douglas were outraged Friday after pictures surfaced on social media of an alligator that had been shot in the head.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received a call about an injured 8-and-a-half-foot alligator on Hebron Church Road.

Georgia is home to an estimated 200,000 alligators, so it’s not uncommon for people who live in the Peach State to have run-ins with them. However, it’s a crime to shoot an alligator in Georgia outside of hunting season.

Game Warden Luke Rabun was one of the responding officers at the scene. He said he initially received a text message about an alligator that was injured but still breathing.

“I later received another phone call from an individual that stated that the alligator was hit, it had damages around its neck area. Which it was still alive at that time as well,” Rabun said.

Georgia DNR officials now believe someone saw the injured gator after it had been struck by a vehicle, and shot it, to put it out of its misery.

Experts said getting close to a gator when it’s out of the water is a bad idea.

“If there is a nuisance alligator in that area, which we consider four feet or larger is what we consider a nuisance alligator, always reach out to us or the Department of Game Management and we can have a nuisance trapper remove the alligator.”

From a distance, an alligator in the road can look like a tire tread or debris, but they’re often big enough to cause a vehicle to overturn. It’s an animal you do have to look out for while driving in South Georgia.

“Any area that holds water in Coffee County can possibly hold alligators in it. There is a large pond that was nearby, well multiple large ponds, and also the Scintilla River across the church road, close to that area,” Rabun said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Police say these charges stem from officers finding two stolen firearms in one of the suspect's...
Man, woman charged after allegedly stealing police rifle from Sylvester
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law
Charity Hackney
Georgia woman charged with crimes against children spanning over 8 years

Latest News

WALB
Surveillance video shows moments before fight injures officer at Dougherty High
The transportation center is at 300 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
New Albany transportation center to open soon for travelers
The event will begin from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will be at the corner of Washington Street and Pine...
Grab your lunchboxes: ‘Food Truck Frenzy’ coming to Downtown Albany
Joe Rivera, 42, died from his injuries when he attempted a maneuver called the swoop when he...
Skydiver dies from injuries during Fitzgerald event