2 suspects from Tift. Co. charged in Jeff Davis Co. shooting

HAZELHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Two Tift County residents have been charged in connection to a shooting in Hazelhurst, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Miguel Contreras, 19, is charged with aggravated assault. Augustine Medrano, 20, is charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault and hindering the apprehension of a criminal. Both are from Omega.

The GBI says they became involved in the investigation on March 19 after details showed that Contreras and Medrano, shot an 18-year-old man multiple times at an event center in Hazlehurst. The shooting victim is also from Omega.

The victim was taken to a Macon hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Contreras and Medrano have been taken to the Jeff Davis County Jail.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to call the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office at (912) 375-6600 or the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.

