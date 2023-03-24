Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 men found shot to death in Valdosta apartment

VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street...
VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.(Storyblocks)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were found shot to death in a Valdosta apartment early Friday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Police said they found two 20-year-old men with visible gunshot wounds.

Police said it was an isolated incident.

Both victims were taken to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
The accident happened on Oglethorpe and Slappey boulevards shortly before 3:45 a.m. The...
Man killed in fatal Albany wreck
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Stormy weather is expected on Saturday.
Wet, stormy weekend expected for Southwest Ga.
Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law

Latest News

Shawntal Byrd, pictured above, and another officer responded to a “large fight” in the 300 hall...
14 charged in Dougherty High fight that left school officer with broken ankle
An alligator was found shot in the head in Douglas.
Alligator’s death in Douglas draws social media ire
WALB
Surveillance video shows moments before fight injures officer at Dougherty High
The transportation center is at 300 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
New Albany transportation center to open soon for travelers