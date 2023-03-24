2 men found shot to death in Valdosta apartment

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were found shot to death in a Valdosta apartment early Friday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD officials said officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Slater Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Police said they found two 20-year-old men with visible gunshot wounds.

Police said it was an isolated incident.

Both victims were taken to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

