14 charged in Dougherty High fight that left school officer with broken ankle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fourteen students were charged in connection to a fight that led to a school resource officer being injured at Dougherty High School, according to an incident report WALB News 10 obtained through an Open Records Request.

The fight happened on March 9, around 8:15 a.m.

Shawntal Byrd, the officer injured in the fight, and another officer responded to a “large fight” in the 300 hall of Dougherty High School, the report states.

This is surveillance footage WALB obtained through the same Open Records Request. It shows the moments leading up to the fight.

The students were charged with affray (fighting) and disruption of public school.

Another student was also charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction. Byrd suffered a broken ankle when a student intentionally tripped her while she was trying to break up a fight, according to both Officer Byrd and the Dougherty County School System.

WALB News 10 has heard from multiple parents about safety concerns in Dougherty County School System high schools. We will continue to follow up on these concerns.

