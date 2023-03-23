‘Pearce Pointe’ to replace Albany mobile home park destroyed by 2017 tornado

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Paradise Village mobile home park in Albany is now being reconstructed. It will be renamed to Pearce Pointe, after the owner’s grandson.

Many homes in the park were destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in 2017.

The property size remains the same. Some 200 homes will be built starting as early as mid-April, according to Patrick McKee. McKee is the CEO of NPM Properties and the owner of the lot. McKee said it was important to rebuild.

“I told the commissioners and city council folks. I said we don’t give up. We’re not gonna give up on Albany. We’re coming back and we’re coming back strong. Stronger than ever,” McKee said.

Most of the homes will be 3-bedroom, 2-bath units. They will start under $1,000 per month. There will be a community center with basketball, a pool and a 16-seat movie theater. McKee said the park will also have a high level of security, which is a plus for other residents in the area.

NPM Properties has many mobile home parks across the southeast. This is what the homes will look like. (WALB)

“Security cameras. They can really see what kind of car, who did it or what. So, I think it means a lot,” Betty Byrd said.

The property is all rental. Byrd will not be renting. She lives across the street and security is an issue for her.

Sherlean Davis’s home was destroyed by the tornado. She said it’ll be an asset that will help the housing issue. She would like to see more apartments go up nearby. Byrd is glad that at least there is something.

“It’s a vacant lot. It’s sad over there. It would be nice to see a beautiful, nice park,” Byrd said.

Byrd is concerned about the many homes still yet to be rebuilt. Many homes in the area directly impacted have not been rebuilt. Many property owners have left. Still, McKee stayed and invested nearly $20 million.

“We’ve been in Albany for several years. We’ve been very successful. We love the market. We love Albany, ” McKee said.

The buildings will be up to 2023 standards. McKee said the buildings will be stronger, but still not tornado-proof.

“It would be like lightning striking the same spot twice. I pray to God that doesn’t happen but the overall construction is far superior,” McKee said.

Paradise Village was nearly flattened by a tornado in January 2017. (WALB)

McKee said the community center will serve in part as a tornado shelter. He also has an app planned to warn his residents when something is imminent.

Missy Roberts owned property in Paradise Village at the time of the tornado. She said it was a family-type environment.

“Everybody knew everybody. It was very close-knit. That’s why I moved on the property,” Roberts said.

McKee wants to build a similar community by the people he allows to rent. Roberts works for the park’s property managers now. She said there could be previous tenants ready to move back in.

“It’s a possibility. Several tenants stay in touch with me. I think once we start building a community there’s going to be so many people that want to be out there,” Roberts said.

McKee expects the process to be competitive. Applications aren’t open yet. If you have questions, you are asked to call (229) 231-7979 or visit pearcepointe.com.

