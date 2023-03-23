Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Gov. Kemp signs Senate Bill 140 into law

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp has signed a bill banning some gender-affirming healthcare for minors into law.

Senate Bill 140 would criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming healthcare to minors. The law extended beyond surgeries to include hormone replacement therapy. The bill would still allow doctors to prescribe puberty blockers.

Opponents of the law say LGBTQ youth are more likely to commit suicide than others and that the law restricts access to essential care.

Supporters, including sponsor Sen. Carden Summers, say minors can’t make the decision to affirm their gender.

“We want them to make their own decision after 18 years old, they can make their own decision after 18 years old,” said Summers.

RELATED STORIES

Bill banning gender-affirming care passes another legislative hurdle

Another day of waiting for supporters and opponents of transgender care bill

Georgia Senate bill bans some transgender care for youth

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
Human remains found in 2020 in Tift County have been identified as Crystal Hendrix. Hendrix was...
‘I just have all the emotions’: South Ga. mother speaks out after remains identified as missing daughter
File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Shawntal Byrd now has a permanent plate in her ankle along with four screws.
Dougherty High fight leaves school officer with broken ankle, officer speaks out
The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville

Latest News

A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Lawmakers push to remove Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate designation
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project
Gov. Kristi Noem says that the United States should not be involved in the Ukraine-Russia...
Noem, SD Congressional Delegation at odds over Ukraine war