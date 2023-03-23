Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Douglas PD to host upcoming defense course for women

The goal of the firearms class is to promote safe and proficient activity with your personal...
The goal of the firearms class is to promote safe and proficient activity with your personal firearm.(MGN)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department will host a women’s firearms class on Saturday, April 19 at the Douglas Police Department Training Center.

The goal of the firearms class is to promote safe and proficient activity with your personal firearm.

The class is eight hours long.

The class will consist of firing a weapon and each participant is required to bring their own handgun containing 50 rounds of practice ammunition.

The training class can only hold 15 participants.

If interested, applications are available at the Douglas Police Department, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, call (912)-384-2222.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
Human remains found in 2020 in Tift County have been identified as Crystal Hendrix. Hendrix was...
‘I just have all the emotions’: South Ga. mother speaks out after remains identified as missing daughter
File photo: Crystal Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April...
GBI: Human remains identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Shawntal Byrd now has a permanent plate in her ankle along with four screws.
Dougherty High fight leaves school officer with broken ankle, officer speaks out
The incident happened early Friday morning, around 2 a.m., at the Motor Inn.
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing boyfriend in Thomasville

Latest News

The students donated and collected the items, the Dougherty County School System said.
Dougherty Co. students collect donations for those in need
Photo of the nearly completed Archbold Medical Center. The project is set to be completed in...
New long-term care facility coming to Cairo
The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
On Tuesday, Phoebe hosted its annual Paver Dedication Ceremony. (Source: WALB)
Phoebe Putney hosts paver ceremony honoring citizens