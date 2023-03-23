Douglas PD to host upcoming defense course for women

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department will host a women’s firearms class on Saturday, April 19 at the Douglas Police Department Training Center.

The goal of the firearms class is to promote safe and proficient activity with your personal firearm.

The class is eight hours long.

The class will consist of firing a weapon and each participant is required to bring their own handgun containing 50 rounds of practice ammunition.

The training class can only hold 15 participants.

If interested, applications are available at the Douglas Police Department, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, call (912)-384-2222.

