Albany Tech providing professional attire resources

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It can be nerve-wracking for college students entering the real world and going to job interviews. It can also be difficult when they have nothing professional to wear, but Albany Technical College (ATC) is continuing to fill in a resource gap.

Crystal Perez, an ATC student, said some of her friends don’t have professional suits and clothes in their closets because it’s a struggle nowadays to find good quality professional clothing.

“I would say for a suit, for a skirt and a top probably almost $120,” Perez said.

On Thursday, ATC hosted a college fair that included a dress-for-success clothing giveaway. (WALB)

And with spring graduation fast approaching, many students are preparing for their first job interviews. But what are they going to wear?

“That’s when we come in,” Yolanda Skinner, ATC special populations coordinator, said.

Ties, skirts and suits — all donated by faculty and organizations. The ATC clothing closet has been helping students for years. In 2022 alone, Yolanda says over 100 students received free clothes from the closet.

“They come in and we go through the clothes and they see what they like, be it a dress, be it a shirt they’re in need of,” Skinner said. “To see the smiles on their faces when they come in and pick out their item, it makes me smile. There are quite a bit of students who just don’t have professional clothing for when they graduate from Albany Tech.”

The clothing closet has served plenty of students throughout the year. But a large portion of ATC students are pursuing careers in the healthcare field. That requires them to wear scrubs, which can be expensive. However, ATC also offers a $1.7 million grant that provides students with just what they need.

“This is just for our spring semester alone. We’ve approved well over 400 SAIHE applications and within those 400 SAIHE applications I probably may have had about maybe 50 who’s actually come to me that needed additional assistance as far as the scrubs,” Kenneth Williams, ATC director of enrollment, said.

To get approved for the grant students need to have been enrolled after March 2020. The grant also can provide support with tuition and college textbooks. With the goal being student success, Williams said it’s essential for all students to be confident with the right tools.

“There’s so much federal money out there, so many resources, so many grants that’s out there,” Williams said.

