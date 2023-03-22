Warm 80s hold as rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with a warming trend that pushed temperatures into the mid-upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Readings were about 10-15° above average.

Tonight, not as cool as lows drop into the mid 50s. More sunshine and warmth Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry conditions prevail with warmer mid-upper 80s on Friday.

Active weather returns for the weekend. Saturday morning rain chances rise as a cold front pushes showers and thunderstorms into SGA. The front quickly passes with late afternoon clearing. Not much of a temperature drop behind the front as highs hold in the mid 80s.

The unsettled weather continues with more rain Sunday through Tuesday. Drier with seasonal mid 70s midweek.

